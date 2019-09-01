W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Touches $89.80 High on Sep, 1; El Paso Electric Co (EE)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

El Paso Electric Co (EE) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 94 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 67 sold and trimmed positions in El Paso Electric Co. The funds in our database now have: 37.19 million shares, down from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding El Paso Electric Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 69 New Position: 25.

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) reached all time high today, Sep, 1 and still has $94.29 target or 5.00% above today’s $89.80 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.27B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $94.29 PT is reached, the company will be worth $763.30M more. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 552,221 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 7.23% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company for 962,905 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.50 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 1.01% invested in the company for 353,146 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.7% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal facilities, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines. It has a 30.22 P/E ratio. The firm owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts; four 345 kilovolt transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79’s average target is -12.03% below currents $89.8 stock price. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) rating on Friday, June 7. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8100 target. MUFG Securities Americas Inc initiated W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Hold” rating and $78 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold W. P. Carey Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 78,843 shares. Karpus Management Inc has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,889 shares. Franklin Resources holds 27,417 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). State Street Corp accumulated 0.04% or 6.21 million shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stellar Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 42,577 shares. Lpl Financial Lc holds 426,021 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 172,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 477 were accumulated by Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Corporation. Knott David M invested in 0.19% or 6,000 shares. Personal Cap Advisors holds 0% or 4,871 shares in its portfolio. Maine-based Headinvest Lc has invested 0.07% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).