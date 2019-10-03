W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Reaches $91.62 High on Oct, 3; Iveric Bio (ISEE) SI Increased By 3.09%

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) reached all time high today, Oct, 3 and still has $97.12 target or 6.00% above today’s $91.62 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.65B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $97.12 PT is reached, the company will be worth $938.88M more. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $91.62. About 182,245 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman

Iveric Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) had an increase of 3.09% in short interest. ISEE’s SI was 557,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.09% from 541,200 shares previously. With 154,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Iveric Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s short sellers to cover ISEE’s short positions. The SI to Iveric Bio Inc’s float is 1.73%. It closed at $1.09 lastly. It is down 50.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.83% the S&P500.

IVERIC bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company has market cap of $45.30 million. The firm is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy , a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD). It has a 0.69 P/E ratio. It is also developing High temperature requirement A serine peptidase 1 protein (HtrA1) inhibitors for the treatment of GA secondary to dry AMD and other age-related retinal diseases, such as wet AMD and idiopathic polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.65 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 33.65 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20M for 18.18 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.