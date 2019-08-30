W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Reaches $89.80 52-Week High; Markston International Lowered Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake By $630,000

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) hit a new 52-week high and has $97.88 target or 9.00% above today’s $89.80 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.27B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $97.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.37B more. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 447,479 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND

Markston International Llc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) stake by 9.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Markston International Llc sold 7,875 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Markston International Llc holds 72,754 shares with $5.88 million value, down from 80,629 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd. now has $29.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 1.81 million shares traded or 33.01% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 4.88% above currents $91.22 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 25. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, March 18 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $424.12M for 17.54 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Markston International Llc increased Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) stake by 24,477 shares to 819,383 valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 7,770 shares and now owns 213,191 shares. Liberty Siriusxm Group Ser. C was raised too.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity. Phelan Daniel J also bought $13,665 worth of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) on Monday, August 19.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.27 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 32.98 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

