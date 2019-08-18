W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Reaches $88.62 52-Week High; ARIAKE JAPAN ORDINARY SHARES (AKEJF) Shorts Raised By 56.73%

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) hit a new 52-week high and has $93.94 target or 6.00% above today’s $88.62 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.14 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $93.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $908.10M more. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 486,957 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79’s average target is -10.86% below currents $88.62 stock price. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, June 7. The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.14 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 32.54 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.