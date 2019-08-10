W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Reaches $88.07 52-Week High; Proxima Capital Management Has Lowered Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) hit a new 52-week high and has $96.00 target or 9.00% above today’s $88.07 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.04B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $96.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.35 billion more. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 493,207 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 68,600 shares as Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)’s stock rose 10.94%. The Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 531,400 shares with $3.93M value, down from 600,000 last quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp now has $359.87 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 238,196 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MagnaChip Offers 0.35 micron 700V Ultra-High Voltage Process Technologies for Various System Requirements – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/31 (ENPH) (LSCC) (AAPL) Higher; (TTOO) (TWOU) (ACRS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.05M shares. North Run Limited Partnership accumulated 1.21M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 3.01 million shares. D E Shaw & Company has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 487,920 shares. 566 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 23,445 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 50,000 shares. 1.03M were accumulated by Federated Inc Pa. S Squared Technologies Ltd Llc holds 1.47% or 257,653 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 51,624 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 62,697 shares. The New York-based Proxima Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). The New York-based Clearline LP has invested 0.78% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Malaga Cove Limited Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold W. P. Carey Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0.07% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 9,945 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt invested in 22,600 shares. Field And Main National Bank invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Fca Tx holds 4,470 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Prelude Cap Ltd holds 30,084 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Zevin Asset Management invested in 0.17% or 6,610 shares. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) owns 37,570 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,608 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 4,189 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 6,325 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 12,970 are owned by Prudential Financial. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.07% or 4,281 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 60,744 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79’s average target is -10.30% below currents $88.07 stock price. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, June 7. The rating was initiated by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”.