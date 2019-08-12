W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Reaches $87.90 52-Week High; Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.25, from 2.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 8 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 9 sold and trimmed holdings in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 678,630 shares, down from 839,844 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) hit a new 52-week high and has $90.54 target or 3.00% above today’s $87.90 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.01 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $90.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $450.36 million more. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 98,620 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND

More notable recent BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QTS Publishes Open Source Library for Data Center Management on Github – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust declares $0.0550 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Value Opportunity In Third-Party Trust Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Office Depot, Inc. Announces Stephen M. Mohan as Executive Vice President of the Business Solutions Division – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 9,040 shares traded. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $104.87 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 16.29 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust for 149,891 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 183,341 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 16,630 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 8,807 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 7 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.01 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 32.28 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold W. P. Carey Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,358 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt accumulated 224,622 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt accumulated 4,055 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 36,603 shares. The Illinois-based First Midwest Bancorporation Division has invested 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 22,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Com has 5,069 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc invested in 0% or 41,254 shares. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 2,855 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Plancorp Limited Liability Com holds 3,697 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 1.29M shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 160 shares. 386,693 were accumulated by Advisors Management Llc. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 70,888 shares.