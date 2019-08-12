W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Reaches $87.78 High on Aug, 12; MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH)’s Sentiment Is 1

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 9 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 9 trimmed and sold holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 2.27 million shares, down from 2.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) reached all time high today, Aug, 12 and still has $92.17 target or 5.00% above today’s $87.78 share price. This indicates more upside for the $14.99 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $92.17 PT is reached, the company will be worth $749.60M more. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 61,321 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

More notable recent MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust declares $0.03450 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MFS Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Extension of Term of Preferred Shares – Business Wire” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: HQH/HQL Reset Distributions, PCF Tender Offer – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tax Free Income From Municipal Bond Closed End Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2015.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 1,893 shares traded. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust for 191,246 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.15 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.33% invested in the company for 39,120 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.33% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 90,996 shares.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $91.29 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold W. P. Carey Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 10,612 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors holds 2,638 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). The California-based Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 9,258 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 91,423 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 10,000 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 0.12% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com accumulated 57,517 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Company reported 1,038 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 70,888 shares. Com Commercial Bank owns 49,869 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Private Com Na invested in 0.15% or 9,517 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Tuesday, March 26. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.