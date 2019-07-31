W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Reaches $86.68 52-Week High; HYPERA SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (HYPMY) Shorts Lowered By 98.86%

HYPERA SA AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) had a decrease of 98.86% in short interest. HYPMY’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 98.86% from 8,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 5,224 shares traded. Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) hit a new 52-week high and has $94.48 target or 9.00% above today's $86.68 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $14.78B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $94.48 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.33B more. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 619,526 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.78 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 27.71 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 6.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $209.66 million for 17.62 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.65% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, June 7. The rating was initiated by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”.

Hypermarcas S.A. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical and personal care products in Brazil. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm offers sweeteners; and child care and health products, such as disposable diapers, underwear, absorbent pads, baby diapers, moistened towels and cloth, baby lines, kids lines, diaper rash cream, bath lines, soaps, and wet towels. It has a 15.29 P/E ratio. It also offers pharmaceutical products, including over-the-counter medications, such as laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs; prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo QuÃ­mica, and Luper names; generic medications; and dermocosmetics.

Another recent and important Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Hypermarcas SA ADR 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2017.