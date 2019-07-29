W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Reaches $86.26 52-Week High; Iszo Capital Management LP Trimmed Caredx (CDNA) Holding By $29.95 Million

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 74.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 42.89%. The Iszo Capital Management Lp holds 327,106 shares with $10.31M value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $1.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 101,514 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) hit a new 52-week high and has $88.85 target or 3.00% above today’s $86.26 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $14.70B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $88.85 price target is reached, the company will be worth $441.12M more. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.26. About 251,270 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,093 are owned by Principal Financial Grp. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Company accumulated 52,675 shares. Osterweis Cap Management has invested 0.24% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 282,945 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 802,069 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 3,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 6,072 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 10,372 shares. Art reported 13,349 shares. 411,079 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 90,500 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Virtu Financial Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity. Another trade for 32,500 shares valued at $776,100 was made by Yee James P on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold W. P. Carey Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Ltd Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company New York accumulated 2,659 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel reported 2.43% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 16,000 were accumulated by Maple Capital Mngmt. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,625 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Group, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,025 shares. Lincoln National Corporation owns 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,932 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Profund Advisors Llc reported 9,258 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability invested in 2,957 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Da Davidson And accumulated 58,751 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 14,768 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 4,809 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Presima holds 0.23% or 21,600 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Friday, June 7. The rating was initiated by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.70 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 27.58 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 6.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $209.67 million for 17.53 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.65% EPS growth.

