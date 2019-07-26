W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) EPS Estimated At $1.24; Crow Point Partners Has Lowered Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding

Analysts expect W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report $1.24 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 6.06% from last quarter’s $1.32 EPS. WPC’s profit would be $211.37M giving it 17.13 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.21 EPS previously, W. P. Carey Inc.’s analysts see 2.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 507,660 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 57.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Crow Point Partners Llc holds 3,040 shares with $263,000 value, down from 7,100 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $14.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.02. About 720,501 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 7. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. The company has market cap of $14.48 billion. At September 30, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.4 billion. It has a 27.16 P/E ratio. In addition to its owned portfolio of diversified global real estate, W.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 earnings per share, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

