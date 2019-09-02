W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of W. P. Carey Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand W. P. Carey Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has W. P. Carey Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares W. P. Carey Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. N/A 81 26.22 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

W. P. Carey Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio W. P. Carey Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

W. P. Carey Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $79, suggesting a potential downside of -12.03%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 30.06%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that W. P. Carey Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of W. P. Carey Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

W. P. Carey Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, W. P. Carey Inc.’s competitors are 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

W. P. Carey Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors W. P. Carey Inc.’s peers beat W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.