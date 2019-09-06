W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 82 13.98 N/A 3.30 26.22 Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.47 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates W. P. Carey Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00

W. P. Carey Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.59% and an $79 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both W. P. Carey Inc. and Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 45.25% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. was more bullish than Gyrodyne LLC.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors W. P. Carey Inc. beats Gyrodyne LLC.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.