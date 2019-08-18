W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 80 13.76 N/A 3.30 26.22 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.72 N/A 0.39 35.83

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than W. P. Carey Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. W. P. Carey Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us W. P. Carey Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.52 beta means W. P. Carey Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

W. P. Carey Inc.’s downside potential is -10.86% at a $79 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 34.93%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than W. P. Carey Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

W. P. Carey Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.2% and 94.1%. About 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. has 32.45% stronger performance while Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.