W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) Contrasting side by side

Since W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 81 13.76 N/A 3.30 26.22 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.77 N/A 0.39 35.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Empire State Realty OP L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to W. P. Carey Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. W. P. Carey Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for W. P. Carey Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

W. P. Carey Inc.’s consensus price target is $79, while its potential downside is -10.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.2% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors. W. P. Carey Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc. has 32.45% stronger performance while Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors W. P. Carey Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.