W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. P. Carey Inc. 81 13.97 N/A 3.30 26.22 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.80 N/A 0.39 35.78

In table 1 we can see W. P. Carey Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to W. P. Carey Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. W. P. Carey Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

W. P. Carey Inc. has an average price target of $79, and a -13.20% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both W. P. Carey Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 1.48% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79%

For the past year W. P. Carey Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

W. P. Carey Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 7 of the 8 factors.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.