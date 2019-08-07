W P Carey Com (WPC) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Increased Stake by $6.14 Million; Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 586,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.37M, down from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 967,361 shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $84.05. About 603,047 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 216,500 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $433.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 64,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 20,124 shares. Duncker Streett Inc holds 0.08% or 4,550 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). United Asset Strategies has 32,880 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 10,204 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 26,237 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 10,497 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Parametric Associates Lc has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Westpac holds 86,041 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.87M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Service reported 243,775 shares stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 363,455 shares. Haverford Communications has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Inc (XYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying WP Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 1.22 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brookstone Capital Mngmt stated it has 4,055 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.2% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Maple Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.29% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Pa accumulated 311,897 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications accumulated 87,828 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 6,444 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 5,389 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 506 shares. Knott David M reported 6,000 shares. 2,659 were accumulated by Cobblestone Advisors. 41,254 are held by Pnc Finance Svcs Grp.