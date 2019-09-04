W P Carey Com (WPC) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Increased Its Stake by $6.14 Million; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Qualys (QLYS) by $5.54 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 67,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 457,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.86M, down from 525,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $77.94. About 289,459 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q REV. $64.9M, EST. $63.9M; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND CLOUD ASSETS

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.01. About 639,950 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc. by 395,327 shares to 626,928 shares, valued at $17.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 66,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandeur Peak Limited Liability has 0.87% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 92,475 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 635 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com invested in 7,818 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 17,095 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd has 0.17% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 40,188 shares. Macquarie owns 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 5,000 shares. 12,000 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 3,887 shares. 2,200 are held by Quantbot Tech L P. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.01% or 495,485 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). First Republic Mngmt owns 15,640 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.05% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 21,980 shares.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91M for 51.28 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 526,228 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 91,182 shares. 1 were accumulated by Adirondack Trust Communication. Commerce Bancorp invested in 49,869 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser invested in 0.08% or 31,402 shares. 6,149 were accumulated by Dupont Mgmt Corp. State Bank Of America Corp De invested in 285,837 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 10,098 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 37,570 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.01% or 85,500 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 5,580 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 36,934 shares stake.

