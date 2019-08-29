W P Carey Com (WPC) Position Held by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Trimmed Stake by $560,000

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 521,060 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management has approached Xerox to express interest in a possible acquisition, sources said; 09/05/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Annual Financial Report; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 08/05/2018 – Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht receives Starboard-led bid for rail unit; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 149,500 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.04% or 251,642 shares. American Natl Ins Tx invested in 11,100 shares. Creative Planning owns 13,447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 342,695 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Burt Wealth holds 1,335 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.96M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Liability Co has 15,552 shares. Ameriprise holds 32,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Iconiq Limited Company holds 0.31% or 102,266 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 4,890 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd holds 0% or 6,020 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.28 million shares. 7,001 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 20,376 shares to 31,278 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,290 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).