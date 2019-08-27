W P Carey Com (WPC) Position Has Upped by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc; Salzman & Company Cut Moodys (MCO) Position by $4.74 Million; Shares Rose

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.81. About 608,728 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $212.26. About 416,373 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Expects Panda Green’s Fincl Leverage at End 2018 Will Be Less Than 2%; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To City Of Broken Arrow’s, Ok Goult; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO ANN ARBOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS, Ml’S GO BONDS; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Kkr Clo 21 Ltd; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS DIRECT IMPACT OF PROPOSED U.S. TARIFFS ON GROWTH AND EXPORTS OUTSIDE U.S. WILL BE SMALL; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES OIL PRICE FORECAST TO $45 TO $65 PER BARREL; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Takes Rating Actions On Two Danish Banks Because Of Mrel

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 20,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,278 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 1,797 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP owns 33,558 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 132,629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% or 36,638 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Price T Rowe Md invested 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 21,906 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 13,694 shares. Cls Invests reported 0% stake. Denali Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.46% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Parkside Finance Bancshares And Tru owns 79 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Com has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Blackrock accumulated 0.05% or 13.35M shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 31,598 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Moody’s Partners With Pyxera Global to Launch Its First Global Pro Bono Program – CSRwire.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 210 shares. Hartford Inv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Massachusetts Serv Ma holds 5.23 million shares. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated invested in 11,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Investec Asset North America invested in 0.29% or 16,840 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 347,697 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Boltwood Capital Management reported 1,848 shares. Allen Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3.37% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bokf Na accumulated 11,666 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate holds 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 972,380 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 2,000 shares. Hudock Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 5,822 shares in its portfolio.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.