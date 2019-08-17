W P Carey Com (WPC) Position Boosted by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc; Bares Capital Management Position in Middleby (MIDD) Has Lowered by $12.04 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 92,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.89 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $110.95. About 465,088 shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 486,957 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Limited Liability owns 132,104 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Welch Forbes Lc holds 0.17% or 50,615 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 9,089 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Earnest Prtn Limited Company owns 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 27 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc reported 194,892 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 3,936 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 170 are owned by Quantbot Tech L P. 19,625 were accumulated by Fruth Mngmt. Research Glob owns 3.36M shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 21,186 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 301,159 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $99.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 43,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advisors LP holds 0.1% or 6,444 shares in its portfolio. Karpus Management owns 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,889 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 3,100 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,165 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mirador Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.27% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 25,660 shares. Moreover, Leisure Mgmt has 0.17% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,613 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.55% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). First Republic Invest reported 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 1.29 million shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 21,906 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 0.29% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 25,555 shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 42,577 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co accumulated 9,945 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research holds 10,838 shares.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 20,376 shares to 31,278 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,290 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).