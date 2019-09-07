W P Carey Com (WPC) Market Value Rose While New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Boosted Its Holding; Havens Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $867,412 as Stock Price Were Volatile

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 352,038 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,290 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Investments Ltd holds 4,666 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Van Eck Assoc owns 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 37,859 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd owns 8,969 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 38,180 were reported by Texas Yale Cap Corp. Adirondack Tru Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 1 shares. 188,505 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 6,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company invested in 4,358 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Df Dent & Inc has 5,095 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Barnett & owns 530 shares. Gruss stated it has 4.08% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,022 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Inc has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.12% or 15,717 shares. 115,072 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd Liability. Stifel Financial invested in 0.02% or 33,759 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 181,397 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Mgmt invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Natixis holds 0.19% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 168,643 shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 5,249 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 495 shares. Omni Prtnrs Llp holds 673,841 shares. Alps Advsr reported 2,898 shares. Amer National Insur Tx has 43,160 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 3,302 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset accumulated 20,168 shares or 0.02% of the stock.