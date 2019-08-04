W&T Offshore (WTI) Position Has Raised by Oberweis Asset Management Inc; Kopernik Global Investors Has Boosted Its Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stake by $14.31 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 41.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 14.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 48.62 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.71 million, up from 34.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.0037 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5255. About 9.44M shares traded or 36.58% up from the average. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REVIEWED MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Net $79.7M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 2.3% Position in Turquoise Hill

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) by 119.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 61,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 113,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $601.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 2.28M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M; 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Bid $31.1M Cash for All of Cobalt International Energy’s Interest in Heidelberg Field; 15/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1.50 TO $6.00; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – UPON INVESTOR GROUP ACHIEVING CERTAIN RETURN THRESHOLDS, W&T’S SHARE OF WELL NET REVENUE INCREASES TO 38.4%; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 9-MTH; 02/05/2018 – Old Debt Ties Up W&T Offshore as It Tries to Ride Oil’s New Wave; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB- Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by WT Holdings, Inc

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worthington Inds. Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9,500 shares to 8,840 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 33,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,120 shares, and cut its stake in Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited reported 6,830 shares. Bailard Inc reported 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.05% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 63,854 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Paloma Prns Mgmt Co owns 42,875 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 44,388 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc reported 38,800 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 24,423 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 138,632 shares. 1.90M were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Liability. Point72 Asset LP owns 18,572 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Lc accumulated 26,471 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. 7,000 shares were bought by BOULET VIRGINIA, worth $30,380. KROHN TRACY W bought 15,000 shares worth $69,750. 10,000 shares were bought by Stanley B Frank, worth $65,070 on Wednesday, March 20. 7,000 shares were bought by Ghauri Shahid, worth $42,070 on Friday, March 15.

