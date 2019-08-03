W & T Offshore (WTI) Shareholder Millennium Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.60 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Position Maintained by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 86.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,855 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 5,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98M shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac)

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 266,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.14 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $601.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 2.25M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB- Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by WT Holdings, Inc; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP 14 DRILLING PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC – UPON INVESTOR GROUP ACHIEVING CERTAIN RETURN THRESHOLDS, W&T’S SHARE OF WELL NET REVENUE INCREASES TO 38.4%; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 12/03/2018 – W&T REPORTS GULF OF MEXICO JOINT EXPLORATION W/ INVESTOR GROUP; 30/04/2018 – W&T Offshore and Baker Hughes, a GE company Announce Strategic Agreement for Joint Exploration & Development Program of 14

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 44,288 shares to 84,288 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 704,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. Shares for $30,380 were bought by BOULET VIRGINIA on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $69,750 was made by KROHN TRACY W on Wednesday, July 10. 10,000 shares were bought by Stanley B Frank, worth $65,070 on Wednesday, March 20. The insider Ghauri Shahid bought $42,070.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors stated it has 249 shares. Lazard Asset owns 6,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Lc, California-based fund reported 163,083 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 504,062 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.02% or 77,151 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 28,918 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 4.97 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Trexquant Inv LP owns 46,146 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Fayez Sarofim Comm accumulated 11,858 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 36,045 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 6,821 shares to 12,445 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 281,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,475 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,369 are held by Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney &. Zwj Inv Counsel invested 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Davis R M holds 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,248 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 58,406 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Lc invested in 0.79% or 23,768 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 88,312 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 48,665 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 44,331 are held by James Investment Rech. Boston Management Inc accumulated 0.24% or 4,018 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 414,361 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.96% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 44,151 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs invested in 3,476 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 37,910 shares. Cincinnati owns 277,700 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa accumulated 6,972 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

