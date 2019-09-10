W&T Offshore (WTI) Stake Has Boosted by Oberweis Asset Management Inc; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Position In Amerelectri (AEP) Was Has Upped

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Amerelectri (AEP) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 119,046 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, up from 114,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Amerelectri for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $90.65. About 1.13 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) by 119.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 61,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 113,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 2.77M shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q EPS 19c; 09/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR OFFERING OF MIXED SECURITIES; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 183.2 MLN RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Management Limited Liability invested in 102,380 shares. Alphaone Invest holds 0.01% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 53,168 shares. Com Of Vermont has 3,119 shares. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.14% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Blair William And Co Il owns 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 14,278 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,082 shares. 100 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. First Financial In holds 0.04% or 604 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 107,879 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. North Star Asset has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Clean Yield Gru, a Vermont-based fund reported 175 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 22,234 shares. Oakworth has 875 shares. 20,397 are held by First Midwest Bank Division.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomminc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45,455 shares to 289,067 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sach Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,704 shares, and cut its stake in Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 13,951 shares. Ellington Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd holds 0.48% or 266,621 shares. Moreover, United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Gp owns 59,305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,804 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Northpointe Capital Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). 214,902 are owned by Corecommodity Limited Liability Corp. 15,086 were accumulated by Raymond James Assocs. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% or 104,700 shares. 149,589 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Kepos LP stated it has 90,119 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company holds 204,657 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.05% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Stanley B Frank bought $65,070. KATZ STUART B bought 10,000 shares worth $51,000. Ghauri Shahid had bought 6,000 shares worth $24,600. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $30,380 was made by BOULET VIRGINIA on Friday, June 7.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI) by 90,929 shares to 109,071 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,363 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc..