W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lifted Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $3.22 Million as Share Value Declined; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lifted Its Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) as Stock Price Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 9.69 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 3,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 369,831 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.77M, up from 366,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 1.73M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 05/03/2018 Greek parliament set to probe politicians in alleged Novartis bribery case; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO LOOK FOR MORE M&A BOLT-ON OPPORTUNITIES; 20/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS TEAMS UP WITH HARVARD TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION BIOMATERIAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Expanded Indication for Tasigna to Include First- and Second-Line Pediatric Patients 1 Year of Age or Older; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR® + MEKINIST® FOR; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – RESULTS FROM PHASE lll STUDY OF ARZERRA(®) (OFATUMUMAB) PLUS BENDAMUSTINE DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 16/05/2018 – $NVS slide on “Trust & Reputation” issue in Investor Day deck today

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 619,365 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Private Ocean Limited has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parthenon Limited Liability Com has 1.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 122,211 shares. 120,089 are held by Farmers Bank & Trust. Burns J W & Com Inc Ny stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Mercantile holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,234 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.69 million shares stake. Edmp Incorporated stated it has 3.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca) holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 50,235 shares. 5,155 are owned by Swift Run Cap Management Ltd. Cannell Peter B holds 0.48% or 292,576 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Raymond James Finance Advsr holds 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 4.04M shares.

More important recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Could Be a Big Year for Incyte – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis’ Cosentyx meets key endpoint in late-stage nr-axSpA study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Opioid Producer Just Said Yes to Cannabis – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.