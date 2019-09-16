W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Upped Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Price Declined; Westchester Capital Management Raised Its Intel (INTC) Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 8,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 241,758 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57 million, up from 233,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 9.53 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL REPORTS OVER $70M NEW INVESTMENTS IN 12 STARTUPS; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company's stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 11.26M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Becker Mgmt has invested 2.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boyar Asset Management stated it has 3.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Putnam Fl Mngmt owns 169,150 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 5,939 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management reported 50,746 shares. Grassi Mngmt holds 1.42% or 222,234 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Management reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Burke Herbert Bancshares Tru Co accumulated 2.33% or 61,104 shares. International Inc Ca holds 0.21% or 68,080 shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Mngmt invested in 63,373 shares. The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fjarde Ap invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 99,800 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 977,219 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "The reasons â€" and researcher â€" behind Pfizer's decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal" published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline/Regulatory Updates From GSK, PFE & Others – Yahoo Finance" on September 13, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.