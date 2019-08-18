W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lowered American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position as Stock Price Rose; Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Lifted Position in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) by $12.80 Million

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.23. About 1.87M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 400,366 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First Citizens Bancorp And owns 9,484 shares. Great Lakes Lc invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 540,752 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 22,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp holds 30,600 shares. Payden Rygel owns 282,400 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Northrock Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 119,325 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Ltd reported 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 22,223 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 392,537 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Carroll Financial Associates Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,765 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 1.65 million shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,024 shares to 70,440 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.