W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Increases Holding in Conocophillips (COP); Wallington Asset Management Has Upped Visa Class A (V) Position by $736,788; Share Price Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 15,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 83,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 68,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 1.55 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 81,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, up from 76,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.6. About 1.40 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 99,910 shares. Moreover, First National Tru Com has 1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 63,719 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Company invested in 14,765 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd reported 58,822 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Inc reported 2,550 shares stake. Edmp owns 55,977 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.98% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 146,484 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 0.31% or 17,163 shares. Cohen And Steers accumulated 46,015 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinebridge LP owns 284,760 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29.28M shares. Shaker Investments Oh owns 19,682 shares. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 12,750 shares or 1.46% of the stock. De Burlo invested in 111,983 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Friess Associates Lc accumulated 154,961 shares or 1.77% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest accumulated 3,694 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sfmg Limited Liability Co has 3,291 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc has invested 0.96% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 481,295 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Zwj Inv Counsel holds 0.02% or 3,126 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants reported 5,723 shares. Independent Investors holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,550 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc reported 0.27% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.74% or 52,389 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 161,838 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,185 shares. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership reported 1.85% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1,560 are held by Perkins Coie Trust.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 17,740 shares to 185,905 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,615 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

