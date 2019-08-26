W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $852,136; Valuation Rose; As Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Share Price Declined, Valley National Advisers Has Decreased by $320,606 Its Stake

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 7,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 74,386 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, up from 67,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 22/05/2018 – SRC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHAIRMAN AND CEO JAMIE DIMON INTERVIEW : LIVE

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 5,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 9,273 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 14,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 2.63 million shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Rothschild Capital Prns has invested 5.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Punch & Assoc Invest Inc owns 78,158 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Commerce Of Virginia Va has 1.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Santa Barbara Asset holds 2.11 million shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 1.18 million shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Llc invested in 0.43% or 15,535 shares. Cullinan Associate invested in 1.04% or 137,053 shares. 53,383 were accumulated by Chemung Canal Trust. 2,977 are owned by Pinnacle Advisory. Van Strum & Towne invested in 38,560 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 25,108 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.55% or 60,106 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Challenges Stack Up As JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup Prepare To Report – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (NYSEMKT:TMP) by 7,750 shares to 30,019 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,300 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 11,084 shares. National Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 9,213 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 53,874 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Clark Grp Inc reported 11,234 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 21,960 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) holds 124,710 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 403,299 shares. Whittier Trust reported 3,462 shares stake. Investec Asset Management reported 3,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). New York-based Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Wedge Cap L LP Nc invested in 206,171 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank reported 0.03% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PSEG Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Stat Shows Coal-Fired Power Plants Have Passed the Point of No Return – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.