W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $323,347; Valuation Declined; Excalibur Management Decreased Its Stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by $854,366

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 4,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 59,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 7.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (CSL) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 7,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 86,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Carlisle Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 208,670 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Net $309.6M; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.37 million for 14.65 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 78,490 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, James Investment Rech has 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Eulav Asset accumulated 82,500 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability has 2.68% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.14% stake. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.09% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Shellback Capital Limited Partnership reported 176,170 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 6,209 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Lp stated it has 21,030 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 10 were accumulated by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Lc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 17,510 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc has 50,559 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. 30,255 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares with value of $3.63M were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN. $438,615 worth of stock was sold by ROBERTS DAVID A on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Ltd stated it has 8,220 shares. Middleton Ma reported 1.8% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Barbara Oil accumulated 0.96% or 20,000 shares. Cibc Mkts owns 366,599 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Haverford Trust Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87,083 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.3% or 430,695 shares in its portfolio. Boston And Mgmt reported 1.84% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 569,166 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.04% or 5,265 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amg Tru Financial Bank holds 0.41% or 82,571 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bennicas Assocs holds 14,943 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,935 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,073 shares to 20,290 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.48 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.