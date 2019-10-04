W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Boosted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $3.22 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Valmark Advisers Has Cut Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $2.07 Million; Market Valuation Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 20.23 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 2.04M shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jag Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,528 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc reported 0.06% stake. Mitchell Cap Mgmt invested 0.26% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Putnam Fl reported 128,527 shares. Eastern State Bank holds 0.02% or 1,824 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 2,236 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Edgemoor Inv Advsr, Maryland-based fund reported 2,174 shares. Pecaut And Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,048 shares. Savant Lc reported 0.89% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Community Bancorporation Na, New York-based fund reported 125 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 0.49% or 233,284 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Bank Of The West accumulated 0.03% or 1,428 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84B and $4.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 16,028 shares to 184,729 shares, valued at $27.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 11,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 200,442 shares stake. Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 1.89% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nuwave Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Valmark Advisers holds 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 33,165 shares. Sterling Investment Management Inc accumulated 1.27% or 38,021 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.36% stake. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 108,668 shares. Grassi Mngmt holds 1.42% or 222,234 shares in its portfolio. 7,892 are owned by Sterneck Mgmt Limited. Moreover, Sol Capital Mngmt has 0.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 34,606 shares. British Columbia Inv Management accumulated 1.40 million shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,210 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 1.80 million shares. Manchester Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 43,922 shares in its portfolio.

