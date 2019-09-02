W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $852,136; Tal Education Group American Depositary Shares (TAL) Sellers Decreased By 6.57% Their Shorts

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 10.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co acquired 7,346 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co holds 74,386 shares with $8.63M value, up from 67,040 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $343.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 07/03/2018 – IBSTOCK PLC IBST.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 315P FROM 300P

Tal Education Group American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TAL) had a decrease of 6.57% in short interest. TAL’s SI was 20.58M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.57% from 22.03 million shares previously. With 3.22M avg volume, 6 days are for Tal Education Group American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TAL)’s short sellers to cover TAL’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 1.87 million shares traded. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has declined 1.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TAL News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Emerging Adds Yili Industrial, Exits Tal Education; 04/04/2018 – ERDOGAN SAYS TURKEY CAN BUILD HOSPITAL IN TAL ABYAD, SYRIA; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE ADDED BGNE, BIDU, WB, TAL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – TAL EDUCATION GROUP HAS ‘INTENTION’ TO SEEK CHINA LISTING: CEO; 26/04/2018 – TAL Education 4Q Rev $504.1M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity China Region Adds Tal Education, Exits Largan; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – TAL Education 4Q EPS 35c; 04/04/2018 – TAL CEO ZHANG BANGXIN SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN BEIJING; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG ADDED BIDU, TAL, BEDU, INTC, SNAP IN 1Q: 13F

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $20.87 billion. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It has a 72.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes, including Xueersi Peiyou, Mobby, and Firstleap tutoring services; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 Inc reported 2,750 shares. 33,917 are held by Coastline Trust. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,564 shares. North Star Invest Management invested in 2.99% or 253,203 shares. Elm holds 0.31% or 4,330 shares. Garland Mgmt Incorporated reported 4.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Voya Invest Ltd Liability accumulated 3.15M shares. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore invested in 3.63% or 98,943 shares. Moreover, Smithbridge Asset De has 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bb&T Limited Com has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantum stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 44,000 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel invested in 232,705 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il has 2.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Mgmt Inc holds 2.16% or 18,830 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 15.30% above currents $109.86 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 14,130 shares to 28,300 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 30,560 shares and now owns 15,325 shares. Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.