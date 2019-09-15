W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding in Paychex (PAYX) by $568,752 as Stock Value Rose; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Decreased Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $391,964

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 2.43 million shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 3,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 69,550 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67M, down from 72,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.89 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $444.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 13,059 shares to 130,955 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr by 56,048 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $40.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 4,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.