W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Decreased Its Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) Position by $620,000; Stock Price Rose; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position Has Raised by Spirit Of America Management Corp

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 26,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 409,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, up from 383,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 252,062 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporati (TMP) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,019 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 37,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $79.98. About 17,241 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 1.93% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 3,050 shares to 36,700 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,860 shares, and cut its stake in Sprague Resources Lp (NYSE:SRLP).

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,576 shares to 64,296 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.