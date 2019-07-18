W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding By $312,806; Steinberg Asset Management Cut Its Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,951 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co holds 50,588 shares with $5.39M value, down from 53,539 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 7.03M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) stake by 27.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 105,607 shares as Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP)’s stock declined 9.57%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 274,839 shares with $3.55M value, down from 380,446 last quarter. Golar Lng Partners Lp now has $832.98 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 92,280 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 41.70% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Berenberg upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $92 target in Thursday, January 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, a Iowa-based fund reported 2,238 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd owns 1.20M shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 27,747 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated has invested 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Family Firm invested in 2,762 shares or 0.1% of the stock. National Bank reported 98,830 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 168,178 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4.85 million shares. 6,005 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 68,763 shares. Tremblant Grp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 28,156 were accumulated by Stonebridge Inc. Credit Agricole S A holds 5,622 shares. 79,734 are held by Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 1.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 83,518 shares to 151,244 valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 3,024 shares and now owns 70,440 shares. Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.34 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $845,100 was made by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of stock. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON.