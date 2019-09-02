W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Trimmed Paychex (PAYX) Holding By $583,800; Shorts at Talos Energy (TALO) Raised By 4.54%

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) had an increase of 4.54% in short interest. TALO’s SI was 1.14M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.54% from 1.09 million shares previously. With 282,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)’s short sellers to cover TALO’s short positions. The SI to Talos Energy Inc’s float is 5.78%. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 178,774 shares traded. Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has declined 44.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TALO News: 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY – TORNADO #3 WELL EXPECTED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION IN 2Q 2019 WITH AN ESTIMATED INITIAL PRODUCTION IN 10-15 MBOE/D RANGE, ON GROSS BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2019 Capex at Similar Level of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Announces 2018 Financial And Operating Guidance, Provides Initial 2019 Outlook And Operations Update; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY INC – EXPECTS THAT DURING 1Q 2019, PHOENIX COMPLEX WILL BE SHUT-IN FOR APPROXIMATELY 45-60 DAYS; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2018 Pro Forma Production Sales Volume 18-19.5 MMBoe; 21/05/2018 – AP TALOS ENERGY, LLC REPORTS 32.4 PCT STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2018 Pro Forma Capex $430M-$450M; 30/05/2018 – Talos Energy Presenting at Louisiana Energy Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 7.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,950 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co holds 86,652 shares with $7.31 million value, down from 93,602 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $29.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Co Il invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Holderness holds 3,556 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.04% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 185,722 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 806,019 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 1.03 million shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 7,955 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 300 shares. Gyroscope Management Limited Liability Company reported 4,298 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 3,825 are held by John G Ullman & Assoc. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com owns 2,945 shares. Pennsylvania holds 1.22 million shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Jcic Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 71 shares. Motco invested 0.5% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 16,068 shares to 236,125 valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 3,024 shares and now owns 70,440 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.