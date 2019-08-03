W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $312,806; Shares Rose; C-V Starr & Co Trust Upped Its Williams Ord (WMB) Position

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 50,588 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 53,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Williams Ord (WMB) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 352,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, up from 327,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Williams Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 11.60 million shares traded or 60.80% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 19,429 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability, a South Carolina-based fund reported 38,595 shares. 329,425 were accumulated by Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Com. Raymond James And stated it has 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hamlin Capital Management Lc reported 1.54 million shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. 46,692 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.01% or 16,851 shares. Cap Ca has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1,200 were accumulated by Mercer Cap Advisers. Weiss Multi holds 146,097 shares. Missouri-based Services Corp has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Camarda Financial Ltd Llc invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cambridge reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 0.08% stake.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,603 shares to 43,894 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 15,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Investments reported 3,903 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 398,345 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass holds 1.65% or 143,882 shares in its portfolio. 153,933 were accumulated by Cadence Bank Na. The California-based Capital Intl Ca has invested 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Focused Wealth owns 5,445 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate reported 62,397 shares stake. Mount Lucas Management LP stated it has 21,046 shares. Prio Wealth Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 153,262 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,063 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Addison Capital invested 3.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

