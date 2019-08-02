W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Increased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $640,585; Shares Declined; General American Investors Company Stake in Tjx Companies /The (TJX) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc./The (TJX) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 241,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.14 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc./The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 163,018 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 192,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78M, up from 180,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 1.85M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.99M for 20.91 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Smithfield stated it has 13,842 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 989,288 were reported by Green Valley Invsts Ltd Llc. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.24% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Andra Ap holds 161,200 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Iberiabank has 0.88% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 142,111 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc owns 496,180 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl owns 41,295 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 15,493 are owned by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Company Oh. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,164 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Middleton & Inc Ma accumulated 13,430 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 6,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco (CSCO) to Buy Acacia to Boost Optical-Based Networking – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.