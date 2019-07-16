W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Raised Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $640,585; Share Price Rose; Trupanion (TRUP) Share Price Rose While Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $320,000

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.78 million, up from 180,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 7.92M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,267 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 31,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 63,075 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 1.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.91 million shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Commerce reported 67,129 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Financial In holds 9,175 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 22,201 shares. Fincl Pro reported 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 83,651 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested in 12,792 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Asset Mngmt Group Inc has 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Compton Mgmt Incorporated Ri has invested 4.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 235,342 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt reported 25,384 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 53,953 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.62% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,931 shares to 15,386 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,652 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Trupanion, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.