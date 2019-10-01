W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Upped Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Share Value Declined; Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Cut Position as Share Value Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 15.48M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. (RGA) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 12,055 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, down from 15,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $159.88. About 373,697 shares traded or 22.15% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer’s abrocitinib successful in second late-stage dermatitis study – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Announces Prelim. Results from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Candidate – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Pfizer Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Round Table Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Campbell Newman Asset reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagle Ridge Investment accumulated 19,401 shares. Kahn Brothers Gru De invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thompson Inv holds 0.58% or 68,989 shares. S&Co holds 0.14% or 28,941 shares in its portfolio. 103,106 are held by Smith Salley And Associates. Telos Cap Mgmt reported 16,447 shares stake. Toth Advisory Corp has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amica Retiree Medical Tru invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 209,732 were accumulated by Moors & Cabot. 18,000 were accumulated by Eidelman Virant. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 5.36M shares or 0.65% of the stock. Asset invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 125 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.22 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com reported 73,601 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc reported 8,234 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 230,916 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 33,346 shares. Foster And Motley Inc invested in 0.09% or 4,154 shares. Gw Henssler Associate Ltd reported 2,300 shares. 16,825 are owned by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Peoples Financial Ser stated it has 43 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 10,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fil Limited reported 112,632 shares. Fiera Corp reported 319,466 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.