W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Prudential Plc Has Lowered Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co acquired 3,024 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co holds 70,440 shares with $10.05M value, up from 67,416 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 467,525 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION

Prudential Plc decreased Boeing Co/The (BA) stake by 10.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Plc sold 46,515 shares as Boeing Co/The (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Prudential Plc holds 401,424 shares with $153.11 million value, down from 447,939 last quarter. Boeing Co/The now has $188.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $335.26. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 5,374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Connable Office has invested 0.8% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Naples Global Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,510 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Covington Inv Advisors has invested 1.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% or 8,090 shares. 26,250 are owned by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Horan Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.16% or 1,936 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 68,220 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation accumulated 181,379 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 315,313 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. 40,534 were reported by Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Duff And Phelps Mgmt invested in 8,990 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Company has 0.51% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 19,051 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 4,274 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019, Barrons.com published: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased Hsbc Hldgs Plc stake by 16,140 shares to 28,825 valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 30,560 shares and now owns 15,325 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarl stated it has 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bluefin Trading Lc stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Com Va has invested 1.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brave Asset holds 4,281 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.68% or 4,000 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas has invested 2.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Leisure Management has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Bank Sioux Falls has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10 owns 32,938 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stanley stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kistler holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,112 shares. 6,293 were reported by M Securities. 1,609 were accumulated by Biltmore Wealth Management Llc. Df Dent & Commerce reported 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Short-Term Struggles Could Persist For BA, JNPR Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Prudential Plc increased Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stake by 15,623 shares to 909,197 valued at $60.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Long (VCLT) stake by 239,320 shares and now owns 785,760 shares. Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Sell” rating by Landesbank given on Wednesday, March 13. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. UBS maintained the shares of BA in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.