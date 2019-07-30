W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $413,271; Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by $553,500

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Call Micron Technology (Call) (MU) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Call Micron Technology (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 21.94M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,386 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 18,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 6.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Stock Fireworks: Will the Flash Lead to an Explosion? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bear of the Day: Micron (MU) – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 145,191 shares to 146,191 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 309,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Smcap Etf (VB).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 28.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability holds 324,248 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.91M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 13,436 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,265 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,973 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,642 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.18% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.18M shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 61,000 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 5.77 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brighton Jones Limited Liability holds 7,424 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 41,500 shares. Citigroup holds 1.04 million shares. Ally Financial holds 15,000 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Com Il has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited owns 2,337 shares. And Mngmt reported 3.04% stake. Amalgamated State Bank reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 62,404 shares. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs accumulated 74 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Highlander Limited Company has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,830 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 155,693 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication reported 3.35 million shares. Atwood And Palmer invested in 0.51% or 25,825 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Lp holds 33,700 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hills Bankshares And Tru has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 38.60 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd holds 61,724 shares. Agf Invs Incorporated stated it has 289,760 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.