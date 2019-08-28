W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $578,835; Nokota Management LP Has Cut Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 10,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,587 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 47,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.18. About 16.11 million shares traded or 22.43% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 3.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24M, down from 7.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 5.09M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd accumulated 13,663 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.82M shares. Moreover, Capital Rsch Invsts has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 11.91M shares. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs Lp, a California-based fund reported 355,132 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 21,307 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 28,625 shares. Falcon Point Llc has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 13,838 were reported by Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 2.50M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Co has 110,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital Management owns 431,137 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 26,815 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 57 shares. 44,742 were reported by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Co. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 126,260 shares.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.25 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $988.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 742,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy & Assocs has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,952 shares. Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 15,731 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 153,459 are held by Bancshares Of Hawaii. Quinn Opportunity Llc reported 946,936 shares stake. Wespac Advsrs Limited Co holds 2.15% or 52,532 shares. Stoneridge Investment Partners holds 1.11% or 63,890 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). E&G Advsrs LP holds 15,163 shares. Moreover, Beck Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,302 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Lc holds 149,088 shares. Nottingham Advisors accumulated 4,985 shares. 81,440 are owned by City. Convergence Inv Prns Lc reported 2.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lowe Brockenbrough And invested in 46,768 shares. Oklahoma-based Arvest Comml Bank Tst Division has invested 1.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 62,057 shares to 441,315 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).