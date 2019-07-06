W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Decreased By $918,450 Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding; NL Industries (NL) SI Decreased By 23.51%

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 33.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 14,130 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co holds 28,300 shares with $1.85M value, down from 42,430 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $28.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 1.51M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 03/04/2018 – Mercury Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) had a decrease of 23.51% in short interest. NL’s SI was 137,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 23.51% from 179,900 shares previously. With 17,600 avg volume, 8 days are for NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL)’s short sellers to cover NL’s short positions. The SI to NL Industries Inc’s float is 1.66%. The stock increased 11.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 13,401 shares traded. NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) has declined 51.97% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NL News: 17/05/2018 – REG-NL INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 10/04/2018 – NL Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 08/05/2018 – NL Industries 1Q EPS 29c; 12/03/2018 NL Industries 4Q EPS $1; 19/04/2018 – DJ NL Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NL); 09/05/2018 – NL Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 69% to 15 Days; 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President; 19/03/2018 – NL INDUSTRIES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN , ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $175.77 million. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business makes and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It currently has negative earnings. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.42 million for 10.88 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased Alphabet Inc stake by 462 shares to 5,678 valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 2,073 shares and now owns 20,290 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was raised too.

