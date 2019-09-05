W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Raised Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position by $799,200; Market Value Declined; As Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Value Rose, Quantum Capital Management Increased by $515,724 Its Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 15,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 128,256 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 112,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 1.42M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 114.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 3,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 7,328 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 3,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 279,032 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in Whirlpool; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

