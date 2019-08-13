W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lifted Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $824,500; Market Valuation Declined; Thompson Investment Management Raised Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Position by $522,900

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 10,146 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 8,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $424.29. About 672,311 shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Hayes Sees Muni Market Steadying Since January Rout; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock Eyes Spare Change With Bet on Small-Time Investors; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock says to buy private credit investor Tennenbaum Capital; 15/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS AGEAS STAKE TO 4.8% INCL. INSTRUMENTS MAY 10; 09/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as a a critical BlackRock priority; 21/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Submission of Documents; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Research Update; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Statement re Privacy Policy; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock International Adds Nine Dragons, Cuts BT; 29/03/2018 – BLACKROCK PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28% LESS THAN MALE: FIN. NEWS

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,653 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 29,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $188.2. About 10.13 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/04/2018 – FACEBOOK JUDGE WILL ORDER SOME DATA DISCLOSED IN CAMBODIAN SPAT; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS “MASSIVELY RAMPING HIRING” AT CO- CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Jan Koum, co-founder and CEO of WhatsApp, plans to exit Facebook after clashes relating to attempts to weake; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Break the Silence — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 19/03/2018 – Facebook regulatory risk is higher after big data leak, says analyst; 12/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s MLB Rights; The Rise of Muted Autoplay Ads; ‘Tweetdecker’ Accounts Suspended; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp will be ‘more open’ to advertisers, says Facebook Messaging head

