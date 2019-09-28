W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lowered Its Holding in Paychex (PAYX) by $568,752; Maple Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 17,949 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 14,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co accumulated 185,618 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,747 shares. Fisher Asset Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 3,155 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc owns 6,652 shares. Truepoint owns 0.02% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,902 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 134,651 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag owns 23,893 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 113,336 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 2,932 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 11,962 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bangor Commercial Bank reported 3,346 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mairs accumulated 2,819 shares. Korea Investment Corp has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 132,000 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% or 17,520 shares in its portfolio.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $444.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 74,850 shares to 86,163 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation has 149.53M shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm accumulated 245,621 shares. 58,341 were reported by Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mendel Money Mngmt holds 2,225 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Oz Mngmt Lp reported 967,193 shares. Fcg Ltd Liability reported 29,595 shares. Kenmare Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt accumulated 1.57% or 93,862 shares. 1.88 million were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 23,585 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 1.35% or 26,550 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 2.7% or 153,000 shares. Leisure Cap Management reported 20,055 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested 2.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Apriem Advisors accumulated 79,771 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.