W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lifted Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $3.22 Million; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Continues to Hold Stake in Stericycle (SRCL)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39M, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 1.25M shares traded or 28.87% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 27/04/2018 – Flushing, Sharing, Reusing and More: Stericycle Study Exposes Americans’ Opioid and Prescription Drug Habits; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.45 – $4.85; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92M shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – Global Acromegaly and Gigantism Drugs Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are lpsen, Novartis & Pfizer – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 96,628 are held by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd. Iberiabank Corp owns 108,105 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. South State owns 225,436 shares. Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 11,941 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Schulhoff & Com reported 59,753 shares stake. American Assets Inv Management Llc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 456,057 are held by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Co Il. Tompkins Corporation has invested 0.89% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gateway Advisers Ltd Company owns 2.79 million shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 0.63% or 250,937 shares. D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 3.55M shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.58% or 50,000 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $8.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00M shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

