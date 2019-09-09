W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Trimmed Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $756,160 as Market Valuation Rose; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Declined While Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Stake

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 1.25M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $91.63. About 1.64 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 2,344 shares. Research Glob Invsts accumulated 747,515 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 15,100 shares. Gradient Invs Lc reported 24 shares. 11 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability Company. Franklin Res has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Capital International Ca owns 0.29% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 33,714 shares. Art has 5,983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 37,322 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.55% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 1.95M shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 16,939 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Limited reported 14,124 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 125 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Iron Mountain And The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation Announce New Project To Preserve Rare Spanish-American War Collection – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Iron Mountain (IRM) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,603 shares to 43,894 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Grp Inc reported 166,043 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us has invested 0.54% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.17% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). F&V Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bridgeway Management has 0.87% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 829,700 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Llc owns 81,820 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 70,571 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 30,906 shares. Moreover, Azimuth Cap has 0.08% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 14,044 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 171,073 shares. Country Bancorporation owns 97 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Lc owns 0.46% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 6,135 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,075 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank reported 62,547 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 8,928 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.94M for 19.09 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.