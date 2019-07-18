W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Stake in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Highland Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 1.10M shares traded or 52.98% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 1.27M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Management accumulated 0% or 2,410 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 37,823 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 3,709 shares. Income Ltd Liability Com holds 2.06% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd has 38,161 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Northeast holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,726 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.13% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 19,012 shares. British Columbia, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 92,093 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Llc has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Kcm Advsr Ltd has 0.03% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 216 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 9,591 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 504,866 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 25,614 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na invested in 0.41% or 19,137 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.44 million for 22.94 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 7,931 shares to 43,043 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 83,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 37,000 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,000 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 198,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Invesco has 740,853 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% or 23,239 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 138,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 320,724 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 68,113 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 0.01% or 37,467 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 44,885 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 242,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 22,028 shares. Natixis owns 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 36,959 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Ameriprise reported 711,012 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern accumulated 482,298 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH had sold 2,000 shares worth $92,000. $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was bought by BOYD WILLIAM S.